Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 46 °

Tough Night for Cougars at Maize South

Ethan DentonDecember 14, 2021

GIRLS: Maize South 54, Salina South 24

The Maize South Lady Mavericks jumped out to a quick eight-point lead over the Salina South Lady Cougars. Salina South would get within three but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way as the Mavericks’ length bothered the Cougars on both ends of the floor and they rolled to a 30-point victory on Tuesday.

Sydney Peterson led Salina South (1-3) with 13 points including 10 in the second half. It was not easy on offense as Maize South (3-1) primarily used a 3-2 zone defense which played to their length advantage. The Mavs were led by Isis Sanders and Jenna Uehling who combined to hit six three-pointers and score 31 points.

BOYS: Maize South 83, Salina South 49

It was as rough of a first half experience by the Cougars in some time as Maize South came out red-hot from the perimeter and were also able to get to the rim at will. The Mavericks were relentless in forcing tough shots and turnovers that led to high-quality shots on the other end. Despite a solid second half, a 35-point halftime deficit was far too much to overcome.

Maize South (3-1) hit three treys right out of the gate and led 11-0, forcing Coach Jason Hooper to call timeout. He would wind up burning three timeouts in the first half but nothing changed the momentum.

The Mavs led 28-6 after one quarter and 52-17 at halftime. Salina South (1-3) did come out better in the second half and were able to get out in transition themselves from time to time. Te’Jon McDaniel led the Cougars with 20 points. Edgar Garcia added eight.

The Cougars will play at Hutchinson on Friday to wrap up play in 2021.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Andover Runs Away From South Cougars

October 29, 2021 11:34 pm

Turnover Bug Bites South at Newton

October 15, 2021 11:51 pm

Hutch Rolls Over South Cougars

October 8, 2021 11:40 pm

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 10/2

October 2, 2021 9:43 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Minneapolis Girls Win, Boys Fade La...

Girls Cameron Cleveland had a career night on Tuesday in Minneapolis's 56-38 victory against the ...

December 14, 2021 Comments

Mustangs sweep Bulldogs in a pair o...

Sports News

December 14, 2021

SES Finished Game on an 8-0 Run to ...

Sports News

December 14, 2021

Tough Night for Cougars at Maize So...

Sports News

December 14, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fraud and Identity Theft ...
December 14, 2021Comments
COVID Vaccination Event T...
December 14, 2021Comments
City Set for New Payroll ...
December 14, 2021Comments
Catalytic Converters Stol...
December 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices