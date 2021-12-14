Tough Night for Cougars at Maize South

GIRLS: Maize South 54, Salina South 24

The Maize South Lady Mavericks jumped out to a quick eight-point lead over the Salina South Lady Cougars. Salina South would get within three but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way as the Mavericks’ length bothered the Cougars on both ends of the floor and they rolled to a 30-point victory on Tuesday.

Sydney Peterson led Salina South (1-3) with 13 points including 10 in the second half. It was not easy on offense as Maize South (3-1) primarily used a 3-2 zone defense which played to their length advantage. The Mavs were led by Isis Sanders and Jenna Uehling who combined to hit six three-pointers and score 31 points.

BOYS: Maize South 83, Salina South 49

It was as rough of a first half experience by the Cougars in some time as Maize South came out red-hot from the perimeter and were also able to get to the rim at will. The Mavericks were relentless in forcing tough shots and turnovers that led to high-quality shots on the other end. Despite a solid second half, a 35-point halftime deficit was far too much to overcome.

Maize South (3-1) hit three treys right out of the gate and led 11-0, forcing Coach Jason Hooper to call timeout. He would wind up burning three timeouts in the first half but nothing changed the momentum.

The Mavs led 28-6 after one quarter and 52-17 at halftime. Salina South (1-3) did come out better in the second half and were able to get out in transition themselves from time to time. Te’Jon McDaniel led the Cougars with 20 points. Edgar Garcia added eight.

The Cougars will play at Hutchinson on Friday to wrap up play in 2021.