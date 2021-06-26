Tough go in Texas learning lesson for ‘pen

“We keep talking about these pitchers needing effectiveness in the bottom of the zone,” Matheny said. “[Gibson] put on a display of what that looked like. How to execute. I remember one pitch, maybe, that he tried to elevate on, and he did. He got a strikeout on an elevated four-seam fastball and then it was right back to the bottom. Down with the slider, tunneled the sinker and the four-seam out of the same spot.