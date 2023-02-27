Tornadoes Touch Down in Kansas

Damage clean-up is underway after a line of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes moved through Kansas.

Seward County officials say four to five homes suffered moderate to severe damage and 10-to-12 homes had moderate damage after a tornado touched down in Liberal yesterday afternoon. One person was also injured by flying glass. Finney County Emergency Management reported that the storm overturned trailer homes in Garden City.

As severe storms formed into a long “squall line” the tornado threat waned and damaging straight line wind in excess if 75-mph became the biggest threat.

There was no severe weather in the Salina area, but thunderstorms dropped a 1/2 inch of rain.

_ _ _

KWCH Photo of tornado damage in Liberal via Josh Mendoza