Tornadoes Touch Down Across Area

Severe weather rumbled across Central Kansas Thursday night, dropping tornadoes and large hail.

Storms began in Russell County and moved east, generally along and north of Interstate 70.

Storm spotters confirmed several brief tornadoes in portions of Russell, Lincoln, and Saline Counties. In Saline County there were a couple of tornadoes touched down in the Glendale area. None of the tornadoes were long-lived, and were only briefly on the ground.

Along with tornadoes, the storms generated heavy rain and damaging wind. KSAL Storm Spotter Elizibeth Thomas encountered a semi and an RV blown over on Interstate 70 between Ellsworth and Bunker Hill. There were no reports of injuries.

The storms also dropped large hail. In the community of Luray ping pong ball sized hail broke windows at a bank. KSAL storm spotter Henry Diehl encountered hail up to the size of tennis balls which broke his windshield.

After a dry, hot day Friday more storms are possible by Saturday night.

Photo by Tanner Colvin