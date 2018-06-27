Salina, KS

Tornado Strikes Eureka

MetroSource NewsJune 27, 2018

Widespread damage is reported in Eureka after a tornado struck the town.

Greenwood County officials say last night’s tornado went through the center of town and damaged homes and businesses, including a tire store that collapsed. At least four-thousand area residents were left without electricity and the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Methodist Church on North Main Street.

At least five people have been injured including one critically, and Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a disaster declaration for the town.

Source: MetroSource News
Photo Credit: KWCH Eyewitness News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

