Tornado Strikes Eureka

Widespread damage is reported in Eureka after a tornado struck the town.

Greenwood County officials say last night’s tornado went through the center of town and damaged homes and businesses, including a tire store that collapsed. At least four-thousand area residents were left without electricity and the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Methodist Church on North Main Street.

At least five people have been injured including one critically, and Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a disaster declaration for the town.

Source: MetroSource News

Photo Credit: KWCH Eyewitness News