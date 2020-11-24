Topeka Man Arrested for DUI, Drugs Seized

A Topeka man suspected of driving under the influence is found with numerous illegal narcotics in his vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Jonathan Brehon, Topeka, is facing several charges after he was arrested for DUI in Salina. A search of his vehicle turned up marijuana and methamphetamine.

A Salina Police officer pulled over Brehon in the 500 block of N. 9th St. at 11:48 p.m. Monday for having an obstructed license plate–which was behind the rear tinted window and out of view.

The officer conducted a DUI investigation based on his contact with Behon and because of the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of Brehon’s 2002 GMC Yukon found 31 packages of marijuana and two baggies of methamphetamine, with no drug tax stamp affixed to any of the narcotics. Brehon was also allegedly driving on a suspended license.

Brehon is charged with distribution of a stimulant, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, illegal transaction proceeds, driving under the influence, obstructed license plate, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.