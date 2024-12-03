Top-Ranked Kansas Set for First True Road Test at Creighton

No. 1 Kansas (7-0) is set for its first true road contest of the 2024-25 season at Creighton (5-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. CT at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The game is part of the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle and will be televised on FS1.

Kansas is coming off an 86-51 win against previously undefeated Furman, a Vegas Showdown home contest on Nov. 30. The KU win marked its 2,400th all-time victory, becoming only the second school to achieve 2,400 wins. Creighton ended a three-game losing skid with an 80-76 win against Notre Dame on Nov. 30.

In the win against Furman, senior forward KJ Adams totaled a career-high tying 22 points on 10-12 (83.3 percent) shooting from the floor. Adams also pulled down six rebounds, dished out three assists, and recorded a block and a steal. Graduate center Hunter Dickinson and junior guard Rylan Griffen each had 10 points in the contest.

There are 17 teams that remain undefeated in NCAA Division I, including two from the Big 12 – Kansas and Cincinnati.

Kansas leads the overall series with Creighton, 11-6, and the Jayhawks have won the last six meetings.

Dec. 2 marked the first NET report by the NCAA for the 2024-25 season. Kansas is No. 9 in the NET, which is first among Big 12 schools.

Kansas has won its last 24 games in the month of December beginning with the final game of the 2019-20 season. That is the longest active streak in the nation.

Through six games, Kansas is averaging 32.0 bench points per contest, which is second in the Big 12 and 41st nationally. The highest bench points per game average in the Bill Self era is 25.5 in 2006-07.

Kansas leads the Big 12 and is second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.12. KU is second in the league and fourth nationally in assists per game at 20.9.

UP NEXT

Kansas next plays at Missouri in the Border Showdown, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 12 p.m. (Central). The game from Mizzou Arena will be televised on ESPN2.

These two former league rivals met for the first time in 2021 after not playing a regular-season contest since Feb. 2012. This series dates back to 1908 and Kansas leads 177-95. KU has won five straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings with MU.