Top-Ranked Houston Captures First Big 12 Men’s Basketball Title

In its first season of Conference membership, Houston has captured the 2023-24 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title and earned the top seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship March 12-16 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.



The No. 1-nationally-ranked Cougars won the regular season by two games, finishing at 15-3. Heading into postseason, UH is 28-3 overall with a nine-game win streak. Houston is also the top-ranked team in the NET, Ken Pom and ESPN Power Index metrics. The Cougars went undefeated at home this year with a 17-0 mark and are currently 5-1 vs. Top 25 opponents. This marks the second Big 12 regular season title for Houston coach Kelvin Sampson who won a share of the 2004-05 championship while serving as head coach at Oklahoma.



Iowa State claimed the No. 2 seed in the Championship followed by No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Texas Tech. The top four seeds earn a double bye and begin play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14. The next six highest seeds are No. 5 BYU, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 TCU, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Kansas State. They received a first-round bye and commence action on Wednesday, March 13.



The two first round games on Tuesday, March 12 will feature No. 12 UCF vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State at 11:30 a.m. CT followed by No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia at 2 p.m. CT.



A limited number of premium and non-premium single session tickets are on sale. Non-premium single session ticket prices range from $30-$180 depending on availability, session and location. Tickets are available online only at www.big12sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com . Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket to enter T-Mobile Center.



2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET



Wednesday, March 13

Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN or ESPN2), 11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT

Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2 p.m. CT

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6 p.m. CT

Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN2 or ESPNU), 8:30 p.m. CT



Thursday, March 14

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Winner Game 3 (ESPN or ESPN2), 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN or ESPN2), 2 p.m. CT

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN or ESPN2), 6 p.m. CT

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN or ESPN2), 8:30 p.m. CT



Friday, March 15

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN or ESPN2), 6 p.m. CT

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (ESPN or ESPN2), 8:30 p.m. CT



Saturday, March 16

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (ESPN), 5 p.m. CT



All linear games also available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.