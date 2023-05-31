Top 10 Dry Spring

This spring has been one of the driest on record for large parts of Kansas..

According to the National Weather Service, it was a dry March-May across much of central, south-central, and southeast Kansas, with many locations seeing their driest spring since the 1960s.

In the Salina area, 4.19 inches of rain was recorded, 4.85 inches less than normal. It’s the 7th driest spring on record.

The forecast for the rest of the week is encouraging. There are rain chances each day through the weekend, with the best chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.