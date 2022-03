Police are investigating a residential burglary case after multiple tools were stolen from a Salina construction site.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, someone kicked in a door at a home in the 2600 block of Stebe in southeast Salina and stole numerous power tools and hand tools owned by three different contractors. Police are reviewing video from nearby homes for leads.

Loss and damage is listed at $3,000.