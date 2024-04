Police are investigating the theft of tools from a worksite in Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm Friday night and 8am Saturday morning, someone forced open a door on a duplex and stole a number of tools.

Police say an air compressor, miter saw and a framing gun were taken from the remodel project in the 2700 block of Rogers Lane.

There are no suspects and loss and damage is listed at $1,360.