Tools Stolen from Truck Bed

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2021

Salina Police are investigating the theft of multiple power tools from a work truck.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between 1am and 10:30am Sunday, someone removed dozens of power and hand tools from the pickup bed of a truck owned by Shull Construction.

Police say the truck was in the lot at the Quality Inn, 2140 W. Crawford when someone stole saws, a finish nailer, a drill, battery packs for cordless tools plus totes and a rolling tool box.

Loss is listed at $1,800.

Police are reviewing video from the property as the investigation continues.

