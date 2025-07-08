Tools Stolen From Trailer

Police are looking for thieves who stole thousand of dollars in tools from a work trailer.

According to the Salina Police Department, Monday morning at about 6:45 an employee of Schwerdtfager Masonry reported a theft. Sometime between 2 PM on Friday and 6:30 AM on Monday unknown suspect(s) cut a lock off a work trailer located in the 3800 block of S. 9th Street. Multiple tools were taken from the trailer. Missing tools include:

Two Stihl concrete saws

Honda Generator

Hilti Concrete Nailer

Milwaukee Hammer drill

Dewalt 20-gallon air compressor

Total loss is estimated at around $6,500.