Salina Police are investigating a burglary at storage unit that could date back to February.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between February and May 17, someone entered an empty storage unit in the 2400 block of Centennial Road – and broke through a wall to enter the unit next door to steal numerous tools.

Police say a large stainless steel tool box with power and hand tools along with a generator were taken.

Loss is listed at $3,450.