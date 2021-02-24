Salina, KS

Tools Stolen From Storage Trailer In Rural Saline County

Jeremy BohnFebruary 24, 2021

It appears that someone forced entry in to a storage trailer just west of Salina and stole numerous tools.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the break-in occurred sometime between Feb. 15 and Monday from a locked storage trailer at 801 N. Fairchilds Rd.

A building on the property is under construction and work crews leave a storage trailer locked on site.

Someone forced their way in to the trailer and stole a Lincoln 225 Welder, wire for the welder, a DEWALT power grinder and a Miller welding mask.

Antonio Campa-Montoya, Salina, is the victim and says that the total loss is estimated at $1,000.

