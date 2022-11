Authorities are reviewing video after a business burglary at a Salina paving equipment company.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 3pm Sunday and 7:30am Monday morning, someone forced open a door at Bergkamp located at 3040 Emulsion Drive and pilfered several work areas.

Police say the thief used a trash can to collect a number of high-end power tools from DeWalt, Snap-on and Matco and left the facility.

Loss and damage is listed at $11,000.