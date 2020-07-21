Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 71 °

Tools Stolen From Great Plains Manufacturing

Jeremy BohnJuly 21, 2020

Numerous power tools are reported stolen from a north Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between Friday and Monday at Great Plains Manufacturing, 1720 Dewey St. No. 5, Salina.

Between the dates, numerous power tools came up missing from a building on the property. There are no signs of forced entry.

Missing items include 15 Milwaukee and DeWalt 3/8 inch drive impacts, Milwaukee 1/2 drive impact, four DeWalt and Milwaukee drills, a DeWalt small drill, Milwaukee Sawzall, nine DeWalt and Milwaukee batteries, and an unknown brand nail gun.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the property, but do not have any suspects yet.

Total loss is just over $4,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tools Stolen From Great Plains Manu...

Numerous power tools are reported stolen from a north Salina business. Salina Police Capt. Paul F...

July 21, 2020 Comments

SPD Officer Arrested in DUI Crash

Top News

July 21, 2020

Heavy Rain Falls In Saline County

Top News

July 21, 2020

Night With the Yotes Headed Online ...

Sports News

July 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tools Stolen From Great P...
July 21, 2020Comments
20% of Renters Face Evict...
July 20, 2020Comments
33 New Saline County COVI...
July 20, 2020Comments
Drugstore Sit-In Topic of...
July 20, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH