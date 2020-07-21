Tools Stolen From Great Plains Manufacturing

Numerous power tools are reported stolen from a north Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between Friday and Monday at Great Plains Manufacturing, 1720 Dewey St. No. 5, Salina.

Between the dates, numerous power tools came up missing from a building on the property. There are no signs of forced entry.

Missing items include 15 Milwaukee and DeWalt 3/8 inch drive impacts, Milwaukee 1/2 drive impact, four DeWalt and Milwaukee drills, a DeWalt small drill, Milwaukee Sawzall, nine DeWalt and Milwaukee batteries, and an unknown brand nail gun.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the property, but do not have any suspects yet.

Total loss is just over $4,500.