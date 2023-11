Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a number of power tools were stolen from a work truck.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between 8pm Wednesday and 7am Thursday someone entered an unlocked Ford F150 that was parked in the 600 block of S. 2nd and stole several power tools, a cell phone and a Dell laptop.

Loss is listed at $3,500.

The owner thought he’d locked the vehicle before walking into his apartment.