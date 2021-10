The Salina Police Department is looking into a garage burglary case with losses totaling an estimated $10,000.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the items were allegedly stolen between October 7th and 9th. A 44-year-old Salina man owns the property in the 1000 block of E. Elm St., and his son noticed the detached garage was open on the 9th.

A $3,000 toolbox was missing, along with around $7,000 in assorted tools.

Police are still reviewing video surveillance footage from neighbors.