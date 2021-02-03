Toolbox Stolen From Bed of Pickup

Numerous tools inside of a toolbox are all stolen from the bed of a truck parked in a south Salina apartment complex.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that $2,500 worth of tools are stolen from the bed of a pickup truck between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, from Chapel Ridge Apartments, 2363 Chapel Ridge.

The victim, 26-year-old Paris Gorman, Salina, said that he had a Milwaukee Packout toolbox left in the bed of his truck because he was removing a car seat at the time. He then forgot put the toolbox back. Later that night, Gorman remembered, however, the toolbox was gone.

The box contained various Milwaukee tools, including two drills, a sawzall, M12 impact, three M12 impact batteries and a band saw.