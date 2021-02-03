Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 34 °

Toolbox Stolen From Bed of Pickup

Jeremy BohnFebruary 3, 2021

Numerous tools inside of a toolbox are all stolen from the bed of a truck parked in a south Salina apartment complex.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that $2,500 worth of tools are stolen from the bed of a pickup truck between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, from Chapel Ridge Apartments, 2363 Chapel Ridge.

The victim, 26-year-old Paris Gorman, Salina, said that he had a Milwaukee Packout toolbox left in the bed of his truck because he was removing a car seat at the time. He then forgot put the toolbox back. Later that night, Gorman remembered, however, the toolbox was gone.

The box contained various Milwaukee tools, including two drills, a sawzall, M12 impact, three M12 impact batteries and a band saw.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

VanZant Embraces Zoo at Crossroads

Day three on the job for the new Executive Director at Rolling Hills Zoo included some time on the r...

February 3, 2021 Comments

Kansas DCF Heightens Financial Over...

Top News

February 3, 2021

Toolbox Stolen From Bed of Pickup

Kansas News

February 3, 2021

Sacred Heart Settles for Split at S...

Sports News

February 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

VanZant Embraces Zoo at C...
February 3, 2021Comments
Toolbox Stolen From Bed o...
February 3, 2021Comments
Salina Dillons Pharmacies...
February 3, 2021Comments
Arts & Humanities Aw...
February 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices