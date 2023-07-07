Tool Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving stolen tools. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Sunday, July 2nd, officers took a report of a theft at Atwoods, 400 S. Broadway. Employees reported a white male suspect drew their attention when he entered the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt. When the subject left, he set off the anti-theft alarm.

Employees reviewed video surveillance and found the suspect had concealed Milwaukee power tools in his shirt. The tools are valued at over $200.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet 4 door.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kuhlman, case 2023-19931.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.