Tool Box, Tools and Numerous Other Items Stolen

Several thousand dollars worth of property is stolen from a garage in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 5 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 2200 block of S. Ohio St.

The thief kicked in a door to the garage and stole several items including a tool box with tools inside. “Jack of Trade” is painted in yellow on both the box and tools. Some Tudor Oak snap flooring and a roll of carpet were also stolen.

The victims, 35-year-old Salina man, David Skillin and Thacker Rental Homes report that loss and damage in the burglary are over $8,200.