KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for inclement weather, the Kansas City Royals announced that first pitch for tonight’s game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers will be moved to 6:10 p.m. CT from our regularly scheduled game time of 6:40 p.m. CT.

The Crown Club will open at 4:00 p.m. CT, outfield gates A & E will open at 4:30 p.m. CT and all other Kauffman Stadium gates will open at 5:00 p.m. CT.

