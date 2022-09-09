Salina, KS

TOMORROW’S GAME TIME CHANGED TO 3:10 P.M. CT

Royals ReleaseSeptember 9, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that tomorrow’s game vs. the Detroit Tigers will now start at 3:10 p.m. CT due to the weather forecast in Kansas City. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Original tickets will remain valid for tomorrow’s game at 3:10 p.m. CT. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend tomorrow’s game. If fans would like to exchange their tickets for tomorrow’s game for another game due to the time change, they must do so before first pitch at 3:10 p.m. tomorrow.

Girls Night Out Early Entry will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT at Gates A and E. All other Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Parking tickets purchased for tomorrow’s game will be valid for any game played during the 2022 season.

More information will be posted at www.royals.com/weather.

