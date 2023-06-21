Tommy James and the Shondells Coming to Salina

A band who has charted over a dozen hits, including some of the most iconic rock songs ever, is coming to Salina. Tommy James and the Shondells are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Along with 23 gold singles, 9 platinum albums, and over 100 million records sold worldwide, the band’s music is featured in over 65 films, 53 tv shows, and numerous commercials. Tommy’s critically acclaimed autobiography “Me, the Mob and the Music” is now in pre-production for a film with producer Barbara DeFina.

A sampling of the band’s hits include, among others:

Crystal Blue Persuasion

Crimson and Clover

Mony Mony

I Think We’re Alone Now

Draggin’ The Line

Sweet Cherry Wine

During the 1980s, the group’s songbook produced major hits for three other artists:

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ version of “Crimson and Clover”

Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony”

Tommy James and the Shondells will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on September 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.