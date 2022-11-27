Together We Give

The Salina Regional Health Foundation is planning to celebrate nearly three decades of a facility that serves as a home away from home for loved ones of patients at Salina Regional Health Center who come from outside Salina and is also utilized by patients from outside Salina who are undergoing outpatient treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The organization invites the community to help celebrate the 29th birthday of the Rebecca A. Morrison House and discover other services you can support through Salina Regional Health Foundation this GivingTuesday.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is meant to be a day dedicated to “radical generosity” in people’s everyday lives. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or finding virtual volunteer opportunities with their favorite causes—everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and nearly 300 U.S. communities will join in this year. Last year, Americans donated nearly two and-a-half billion dollars on GivingTuesday.

GivingTuesday was created to encourage people to do good. The day has inspired millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

The Salina Regional Health Foundation encourages you to follow them, make an impact, and to learn how your support will help:

Rebecca A. Morrison House

Tammy Walker Cancer Center

Infant-Child Development (ICD) Program

Hospice of Salina

Olivia’s Playground

_ _ _