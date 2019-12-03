Today is “Giving Tuesday”

Folks are encouraged to show their generosity on this Giving Tuesday.

In 2012 the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was turned into into Giving Tuesday with hopes of bringing the focus back to giving thanks. Its goal is to encourage people to give money to local non-profits after spending on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

GivingTuesday.org reports an estimated $400 million was donated in 2018 across the more than 150 participating countries.

Locally the Salina Community Foundation is offering away to participate, via their holiday card program. Here’s how it works:

“Shoppers” donate $20 or more in honor of that person to his or her favorite charity’s permanent fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

The foundation will send a personalized card to that person announcing the gift in their name and provides the “shopper” with a tax receipt for the charitable gift.

Whether that person is passionate about arts, education, health, or something else in the community, community foundation staff can assist “shoppers” in identifying a permanent fund to match their interests. Gifts to any fund at the community foundation are eligible for the program.

The community foundation will kick off the holiday card program with Coffee and Christmas Cards on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mokas Coffee, 916 E Crawford St. Community members are invited to stop in throughout the day to make holiday card gifts and enjoy coffee with community foundation staff.

Orders will open December 3 and close December 18. For those unable to attend the event, gifts can be made online. Visit www.gscf.org or call 785-823-1800 for more information.