Today is “Giving Tuesday”

Folks are encouraged to show their generosity on this Giving Tuesday.

In 2012 the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was turned into into Giving Tuesday with hopes of bringing the focus back to giving thanks. Its goal is to encourage people to give money to local non-profits after spending on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

According to GivingTuesday.org, the movement continues to grow in year-over-year donation volume, reach and impact – driving increased donations and behavior change. In 2019, at least $1.97 Billion were donated in twenty-four hours in the U.S. alone, with 13% of the adult population participating in some way – a record-setting day. Around the world, the majority of people aware of Giving Tuesday say that it has inspired them to be more generous.

Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or finding virtual volunteer opportunities with their favorite causes—everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

Organizers say with so many charities struggling this year because of the pandemic, Giving Tuesday means more than ever to more people than ever.