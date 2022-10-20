To the Nines – Women’s Soccer wins ninth straight in 4-0 rout of Friends

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer picked up its ninth straight win as the Coyotes cruised to a dominating 4-0 win over the Friends Falcons on Wednesday night at Adair-Austin Stadium.

Reigning NAIA Offensive Player of the Week Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) scored twice for the Coyotes in the third and 89th minute to give her 21 goals on the season, just five away from tying the season record for goals of 26 set by Cynthia Chavez in 2016.

Deaver’s first goal came after taking possession and taking a shot across the face of the goal hitting the far post and the ball bounced up into the top netting for the goal.

Caitlyn Carlos (SO/Yucaipa, Calif.) scored next for the Coyotes in the 28th minute. After an initial ball was sent into the box, deflecting off a defensive player right to Carlos for the shot and in giving the Coyotes a 2-0 lead.

KWU held a 2-0 lead at the half.

Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) scored in the 65th minute stealing the ball and taking a shot from 20 yards out and scoring.

Deaver capped the scoring in the 89th minute. She gained possession on the left side near the half line, and got through two defenders, dribbled down the left sideline and drove into the box, hitting the shot and connecting again barely inside the far post for the goal.

Wesleyan outshot Friends 20-8, led by eight from Deaver. Precious Nwosu (SO/Goleta, Calif.) had four and Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.) had three shots. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) recorded the clean sheet in goal, recording three saves.

The Coyotes return to action on Saturday, hosting Southwestern at 11 a.m. at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex for Homecoming and Family Weekend.