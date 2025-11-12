To Roundabout or Not

Traffic congestion is a growing concern at a south Salina intersection and it’s prompted a plan to add a roundabout.

The 9th Street and Water Well Road area is experiencing significant growth, with a substantial increase in truck traffic anticipated. Due to projected traffic volumes, a roundabout has been recommended and could be more effective than a traffic signal at this location. Engineers believe it would help prevent traffic from backing up onto the I-135 ramps.

This week, after hearing from a couple of local trucking companies, Salina City Commissioners put the brakes on moving the project forward.

Jamie Bradley with Doug Bradley Trucking joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at why he thinks adding traffic lights – not a roundabout to the intersection is a better solution.

Bradley added he believes the cost of adding traffic lights is a much more economical solution that will make the area safer. Estimated cost for adding traffic lights is around $900,000 while construction of the roundabout is $1.9 million.

Commissioners are requesting additional information about peak traffic flow and truck traffic, and will revisit the issue on December 8th.

For the short term, the intersection will be changed from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.

Listen to the full interview here.