To Meet or Not

There could be a change coming to City Commission meetings in Salina as staff ponders the efficiencies of cutting the public forum to just twice a month. Right now commissioners meet every Monday with exceptions for a fifth Monday in a month and for any holidays that fall on Mondays.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the pros and cons of shrinking the calendar down from four meetings and four planning sessions – to just two.

“We looked at twenty-one peer communities during this process,” Schrage said. “Come to find out we are meeting the most among that group when you consider our study sessions as well.”

Schrage says the issue will be addressed in October to allow time for the planning commission to amend the 2024 calendar if necessary.