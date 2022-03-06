To Bee, Or Not To Bee

Honey producers from across Kansas converged on Salina over the weekend. The Kansas Honey Producers Association hosted its annual spring gathering in Salina.

The Kansas Honey Producers Association hosts biannual meetings, early March and early October, to inform beekeepers about new things and get opinions on beekeeping. Meetings are open to anyone interested in beekeeping, and provide a good way to interact with and get to know new beekeepers from around the state.

North Central Kansas Beekeepers Regional Director Nikki Bowman told KSAL News beekeepers from across Kansas were at the Salina event, ranging from a two-hive operation to an operation of over 13,000 hives.

Kansas Honey Producers Vice President Greg Swop told KSAL News bee keeping doesn’t necessarily have to be done in the country. He said in some instances bees thrive better in an urban environment.

Swop said bees are a key link in the food chain.

The event in Salina consisted of industry topics and lectures, workshops, presentations, and discussions.

Rolling Hills Zoo Director Ryan VanZant was the featured speakers at one of the main events, a Friday evening banquet. VanZant had an inspiring message weaving the zoo’s mission statement to protecting local ecosystems.

Bowman said they hope to make Salina the permanent location of the spring gathering event. Before the pandemic about 300 people would attend. With the organization just now getting back to in-person events, there were about 50 people at the event this weekend.

Formerly The Kansas State Beekeepers Association, was started over a 111 years ago for the purpose of promoting good beekeeping practices, to promote honey, to enable beekeepers from various areas to meet and share experiences and ideas, and to publicize the honey bee as an important contributor to the nation’s food supply.

_ _ _

Photo courtesy Gerrett Morris: Rolling Hills Zoo Director Ryan VanZant speaks at the Kansas Honey Producers Association spring gathering in Salina.