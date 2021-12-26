Tis the Season to Recycle

Some Christmas leftovers can be recycled. Some remnants from holiday gift-giving can be recycled instead of trashed.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center can accept the following holiday items:

Wrapping Paper

Gift Boxes

Cardboard Boxes

Items that cannot be accepted include:

Ribbons

Bows

Other items which can and cannot be recycled include:

Acceptable Items (must be clean and dry before processing)

• Aluminum & steel (tin) beverage & food cans

• Cardboard & pasteboard (flatten for better use of space)

• Glass containers (all colors of food & beverage jars & bottles)

• Magazines/catalogs, junk mail, office paper, books

• Newspapers (including inserts)

• Plastic beverage, food, & soap containers (plastics 1-7)

• Shredded paper (must be bagged separately)

Unacceptable Items – Not Permitted

• Aluminum Foil

• Batteries

• Bubble Wrap

• Bottle Caps

• Cigarettes

• Fluids or aerosols of any kind

• Hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.)

• Other glass (windshields or glass panes)

• Other plastics not listed above

• Paint cans

• Plastic bags

• Styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”

• Tetra packs (juice box, almond milk, etc.)

• Thin film plastics

The facility will be closed Saturday, January 1st.