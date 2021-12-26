Tis the Season to Recycle

Some Christmas leftovers can be recycled. Some remnants from holiday gift-giving can be recycled instead of trashed.
The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center can accept the following holiday items:
- Wrapping Paper
- Gift Boxes
- Cardboard Boxes
Items that cannot be accepted include:
- Ribbons
- Bows
Other items which can and cannot be recycled include:
Acceptable Items (must be clean and dry before processing)
• Aluminum & steel (tin) beverage & food cans
• Cardboard & pasteboard (flatten for better use of space)
• Glass containers (all colors of food & beverage jars & bottles)
• Magazines/catalogs, junk mail, office paper, books
• Newspapers (including inserts)
• Plastic beverage, food, & soap containers (plastics 1-7)
• Shredded paper (must be bagged separately)
Unacceptable Items – Not Permitted
• Aluminum Foil
• Batteries
• Bubble Wrap
• Bottle Caps
• Cigarettes
• Fluids or aerosols of any kind
• Hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.)
• Other glass (windshields or glass panes)
• Other plastics not listed above
• Paint cans
• Plastic bags
• Styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”
• Tetra packs (juice box, almond milk, etc.)
• Thin film plastics
The facility will be closed Saturday, January 1st.