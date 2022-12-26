Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 16 °

Tis the Season to Recycle

Todd PittengerDecember 26, 2022

Some Christmas leftovers can be recycled. Some remnants from holiday gift-giving can be recycled instead of trashed.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center can accept the following holiday items:

  • Wrapping Paper
  • Gift Boxes
  • Cardboard Boxes

Items that cannot be accepted include:

  • Ribbons
  • Bows

Other items which can and cannot be recycled include:

Acceptable Items (must be clean and dry before processing)

• Aluminum & steel (tin) beverage & food cans
• Cardboard & pasteboard (flatten for better use of space)
• Glass containers (all colors of food & beverage jars & bottles)
• Magazines/catalogs, junk mail, office paper, books
• Newspapers (including inserts)
• Plastic beverage, food, & soap containers (plastics 1-7)
• Shredded paper (must be bagged separately)

Unacceptable Items – Not Permitted

• Aluminum Foil
• Batteries
• Bubble Wrap
• Bottle Caps
• Cigarettes
• Fluids or aerosols of any kind
• Hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.)
• Other glass (windshields or glass panes)
• Other plastics not listed above
• Paint cans
• Plastic bags
• Styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”
• Tetra packs (juice box, almond milk, etc.)
• Thin film plastics

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tis the Season to Recycle

Some Christmas leftovers can be recycled. Some remnants from holiday gift-giving can be recycled ins...

December 26, 2022 Comments

Deputy Injured in Crash

Top News

December 26, 2022

Forty Years of Fekas Feeding Salina

Top News

December 25, 2022

No Changes to Trash Collection

Kansas News

December 25, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tis the Season to Recycle
December 26, 2022Comments
No Changes to Trash Colle...
December 25, 2022Comments
Abilene Police Officers H...
December 24, 2022Comments
Yes Virginia, There Is A ...
December 24, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra