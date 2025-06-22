Tis the Season Ticks and Mosquitoes

The recent rain has been good for parts of the state which have been under drought conditions, and it’s also been good for mosquitoes.

Don’t let mosquitoes and ticks ruin your carefree summer fun.

According to the Red Cross, as we sprend more time outdoors for activities like camping, hiking, swimming, picnicking and grilling, or even doing yard work, there is a greater chance of getting bitten by mosquitoes and ticks.

“With recent periods of heavy rain, mosquitoes and ticks could be an even bigger problem than usual this summer,” said Jane Blocher, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Greater Kansas. “But by following a few simple steps, you can help keep everyone in your home safe from these bothersome and potentially dangerous pests.”

According to the American Mosquito Control Association there are 176 known species of mosquito in the U.S.—putting Americans at risk from coast to coast. And while mosquitoes may be the most obvious detractor from summer fun, ticks are a hazard that’s harder to detect.

Most active during warmer months, it is especially important to be vigilant of American dog ticks, Lone Star ticks and Gulf Coast ticks in this region. Each species carries and transmits a variety of diseases, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia and southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI). The Lone Star tick’s bite can also trigger an allergic response known as alpha-gal syndrome. Sufferers develop an allergy to red meat and other foods derived from mammals.

Mosquitoes and ticks are more than just itchy and annoying — these pests can pose a major health risk to people. Follow these tips to prevent mosquito and tick bites this summer:

Use insect repellents containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) when you are outdoors. Be sure to follow the directions on the package.

Consider staying indoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and tuck your pant legs into your socks or boots.

Use a rubber band or tape to hold pants against socks so that nothing can get under clothing.

Tuck your shirt into your pants. Wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to see tiny insects or ticks.

When hiking in woods and fields, stay in the middle of trails. Avoid underbrush and tall grass.

If you are outdoors for a long time, check yourself several times during the day. Especially check in hairy areas of the body like the back of the neck and the scalp line.

Inspect yourself carefully for insects or ticks after being outdoors or have someone else do it.

If you have pets that go outdoors, spray with repellent made for their breed/type. Apply the repellent according to the label and check your pet for ticks often.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying sources of standing water outside of the home, such as from flowerpots, buckets and barrels.

Be Prepared for Emergencies. Accidents happen, but you can be ready to help yourself and your loved ones with this FREE Red Cross First Aid app. The First Aid app puts expert advice for common emergencies, including insect and tick bites, at your fingertips. Videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice makes learning easy and engaging. You can access your course certifications, new lifesaving First Aid content, and locate your nearest hospital in case of emergency. Select English or Spanish language with an in-app toggle.

Photo by Maxim Mogilevskiy on Unsplash