The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a number of tires from a concrete supplier.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that staff at Saline County Concrete, 1700 W. State Street contacted authorities after reviewing surveillance footage from over the weekend.

Deputies say around 12:40am Sunday, someone drove a white, Chevy Silverado onto the lot, pried open the back door and stole 16-tires from the shop.

Loss is listed at $6,000.