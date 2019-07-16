Tires and Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage facility.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 4pm last Thursday and 10am Friday morning, someone cut a lock on a unit at Broadway Storage located at 440 S. Clark and stole tools and tires.

Police say 5 Toyo tires and wheels plus a tool box loaded with hand and power tools were taken. Also missing from the unit is a $400 pressure washer and a Chicago brand miter saw.

Total loss and damage is estimated at $4,225.

Captain Forrester says there are no suspects at this time.