Tire Maker Expanding in Junction City

Tire maker Michelin will invest more than $100 million into its Junction City operations over the next five years, creating 200 new jobs. The investment will increase the company’s production capacity of Camso rubber tracks for agricultural equipment.

Camso, a brand under the Michelin Group, specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks, and systems for material handling, construction, agriculture, and power sports industries.

Kansas is home to three Michelin manufacturing plants, all specializing in agricultural applications like rubber tracks and wheels. The other two facilities are in Emporia.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, through steady investment in Kansas, Michelin has increased production and the number of people employed in the state. In the past two years, more than $20 million was invested to expand and improve the Emporia facilities. In Junction City, the estimated 200 new positions will increase that plant’s workforce to 375 by 2026.