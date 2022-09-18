Salina, KS

Tire Collection Event Planned

Todd PittengerSeptember 18, 2022

A tire collection event is planned for this coming Saturday in Salina.

If you have old tires you want to dispose of,  North Salina Community Development is sponsoring the Saline County free car and pickup truck tire collection event.

The event is planned for Saturday, September 24th. It will be from 8AM till 2PM at the vacant lot north of the Dairy Queen on North 9th Street.

These guidelines will apply:

  • Drivers will be required to sign in and show proof of Saline County residency.
  • 20 tire limit per household. Only car, motorcycle and pickup tires will be accepted. All rims must be removed.
  • No tires accepted from commercial or retail businesses.
  • Everyone will help unload their own tires.

Organizers say the goal is it help spruce up Saline County.

