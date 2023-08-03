Tire Collection Event Planned

A tire collection event is planned later this month in Salina.

According to Saline County, a unique opportunity for community involvement and responsible waste management is being made available as the Saline County Farm Bureau prepares to host a tire collection event. This event, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is scheduled for August 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Saline County Yard, 3424 Airport Road. Residents are invited to dispose of their agricultural and vehicle tires safely and responsibly.

The Tire Collection Event is an important step towards a cleaner Saline County and encourages residents to play a role in maintaining our community’s beauty and environmental health.

The event’s guidelines for participants are as follows:

Participants will be required to sign in and provide proof of Saline County residency. Personal vehicle and agricultural equipment tires will be accepted. Tires from commercial or retail businesses will not be accepted. All tires must have rims removed prior to drop-off. Some assistance will be available at the event for unloading tires.

This initiative operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with a total acceptance capacity of 116 tons of tires. Residents are encouraged to participate early to ensure their tires are collected.

The Saline County Farm Bureau invites all county residents to join this community-driven effort toward a cleaner, greener future.