Tips Sought in Vehicle Burglary Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent vehicle burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Thursday, January 13th, at approximately 8:25 PM officers were sent to the 700 block of N. 9th Street in regard to a vehicle burglary.

The victim reported an unknown subject had entered their vehicle and stole their wallet containing financial cards. The victim discovered one of the financial cards had been used at three businesses within Salina shortly after the vehicle burglary occurred. Surveillance video from those businesses shows two suspects using the stolen financial cards to make purchases.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kerby, case 2022-1138.