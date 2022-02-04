Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 4 °

Tips Sought in Vehicle Burglary Case

Todd PittengerFebruary 4, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent vehicle burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Thursday, January 13th, at approximately 8:25 PM officers were sent to the 700 block of N. 9th Street in regard to a vehicle burglary.

The victim reported an unknown subject had entered their vehicle and stole their wallet containing financial cards. The victim discovered one of the financial cards had been used at three businesses within Salina shortly after the vehicle burglary occurred. Surveillance video from those businesses shows two suspects using the stolen financial cards to make purchases.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kerby, case 2022-1138.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina to Abilene Bus Service Endin...

Public Transportation between Salina and Abilene is coming to an end. According to OCCK Transport...

February 4, 2022 Comments

24 / 7 Travel Stores EV Charging St...

Top News

February 4, 2022

Tips Sought in Vehicle Burglary Cas...

Kansas News

February 4, 2022

Dog is Safe After Animal Cruelty Ca...

Kansas News

February 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina to Abilene Bus Ser...
February 4, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Vehicle Bu...
February 4, 2022Comments
Dog is Safe After Animal ...
February 4, 2022Comments
One Injured After Missed ...
February 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices