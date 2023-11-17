Tips Sought in Vehicle Burglary Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a burglary and theft from a commercial vehicle. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say on November 16th officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 2nd St. for a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim reported an unknown suspect had entered their company work vehicle sometime between 8:00 PM on November 15th and 7:00 AM on November 16th and stole several items.

The victim was missing various power tools, a Dell laptop computer and an unknown brand cell phone. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at over $3,500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Brazdzionis, case 2023-35328.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.