Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 31 °

Tips Sought in Vandalism Case

Todd PittengerApril 1, 2022

Police are seeking tips involving extensive vandalism at a closed family fun center facility.

Police say sometime between February 15th and March 18th unknown suspects entered the former Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center at 1634 Sunflower Rd. They caused substantial damage inside. Damage includes:

  • gaming equipment
  • electronics
  • walls and floors
  • go-carts

The damage to the building is estimated to be in excess of $50,000. The victim also discovered a clear bowling ball and an unknown brand paintball gun were stolen from inside.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Carswell, case 2022- 7501.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Vandalism Case

Police are seeking tips involving extensive vandalism at a closed family fun center facility. Pol...

April 1, 2022 Comments

Salina Woman Killed in Crash on Icy...

Top News

March 31, 2022

Kansas Transitioning to Endemic Nor...

Kansas News

March 31, 2022

Civil Air Patrol Planning Salina Op...

Kansas News

March 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Transitioning to E...
March 31, 2022Comments
Civil Air Patrol Planning...
March 31, 2022Comments
Kenwood Cove Preparing fo...
March 31, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Adds Dental H...
March 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra