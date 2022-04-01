Tips Sought in Vandalism Case

Police are seeking tips involving extensive vandalism at a closed family fun center facility.

Police say sometime between February 15th and March 18th unknown suspects entered the former Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center at 1634 Sunflower Rd. They caused substantial damage inside. Damage includes:

gaming equipment

electronics

walls and floors

go-carts

The damage to the building is estimated to be in excess of $50,000. The victim also discovered a clear bowling ball and an unknown brand paintball gun were stolen from inside.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Carswell, case 2022- 7501.