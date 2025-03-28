Tips Sought in Vandalism Case

Police are seeking tips in a vandalism case involving vulgar graffiti. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, March 22nd, at about 9:15 PM a witness observed three suspects spray painting vulgar graffiti on a detached garage owned by Compro Reality, 157 S. Santa Fe.

The suspects also spray-painted graffiti on the alley wall of Martinelli’s Little Italy, 158 S. Santa Fe, the south wall of the AT&T building, located at 137 S. Santa Fe, and a garbage dumpster in the area.

All three subjects were described as wearing hoodies.

The suspects got into a black compact vehicle with a tire mounted on the back.

Total damage was valued at over $1,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-7621.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.