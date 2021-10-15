Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Tool Theft Case

Todd PittengerOctober 15, 2021

Police are seeking tips in connection with a case involving a tool theft. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

Police say back on October 9th officers investigated a residential burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of E. Elm Street. The burglary occurred between 1:30 P.M.
10/7/2021 through 8:00 A.M. 10/9/2021.

The victim said items were stolen from a detached garage, valued at $10,000.

Items taken were a red Mac Tool Box with wheels containing multiple Snap-On and Mac Tools.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kochanowski, Case 21-31635.

