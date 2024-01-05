Tips Sought in Tool Theft Case

Tips are being sought in a recent case involving the theft of tools. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on November 10th deputies responded to the 600 Blk of E Farrelly Road for a report of a theft of multiple tools. Sometime between November 10th and November 12th unknown suspect(s) entered a building and stole multiple items.

Stolen items include:

cordless DeWalt power drill and the battery

cordless Ridgid reciprocating saw and the battery

battery charger for the Ridgid batteries

2 Lincoln batteries for a grease gun

gray Kobalt welding mask

Total loss is estimated to be in excess of $400.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name