Tips Sought in Thwarted Burglary Case

Tips are being sought in connection with an incident in which a man and a woman were confronted allegedly in the act of stealing items from a property in rural Salina County. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on April 18th deputies responded to the 3000 Blk of N Lightville RD for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, it was learned that a resident of the address had confronted a white male suspect and a white female suspect on the property near the vehicle that had been entered. The male suspect approached the resident swinging a weapon by his side.

The suspect’s truck is described as a dark colored older GMC, or Chevy single cab pickup truck. The vehicle had lime green, or yellow painted rims. A silver toolbox was installed in the bed of the truck.

The male suspect was described as having long black hair, with a long narrow chest length black beard. The male was approximately 6-foot tall, skinny, unknown weight or age.

The female suspect was described as approximately 5 foot 5 inches and 120 pounds. She had long blonde hair in a ponytail.

No other details were observed due to the active threat from the male subject.

Additionally, it was learned that the suspects removed a pair of jumper cables and a Spy Point game camera from the property.

Total damage and loss are estimated to be in excess $1,700.00

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you may remain anonymous.