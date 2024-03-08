Tips Sought in Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a recent theft. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week,

According to the agency, on February 22nd deputies responded to the 2000 block of E North St in Saline County for a theft that had occurred sometime between February 15th and 16th. Items stolen included multiple copper wires, 12ft 2/0 Yellow insulated Grounds, 12 ft and 20ft 4/0 orange insulated MACs. The Grounds and MACs had screw clamps attached to clamp on power lines.

The total loss is estimated in excess of $4,500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you not required to give your name