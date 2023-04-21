Tips Sought in Theft Case

Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of a piece of heavy equipment. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on April 13th officers responded to Larry’s Transmission, 801 N. 13th Street, in regard to a theft. The owner reported that around 4:30 AM a truck entered the lot and cut the cable to a 2002 Titan Trailer.

The trailer is a tandem axle trailer with two fold up loading ramps. A yellow 1991 Case 1840 Skid Steer was loaded on the trailer. The skid steer has “LTR” welded and spray painted onto the back side. The trailer and skid steer were subsequently stolen.

Surveillance video shows a truck entering the lot and committing the theft.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2023-10285.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.