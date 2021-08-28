Tips Sought in Theft Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of guns and ammunition. The case is the latest Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on August 16th officers investigated a theft from a vehicle which occurred in the 2100 block of Huntington Road, Salina, Kansas. The victim reported the crime occurred between 9:00 PM on August 10th and 8:00 AM on August 11th.

During the theft, several items were taken:

Kel Tec PMR 30, .22 Caliber, handgun

Ruger 57, 5.7 x 28 Caliber handgun

1000 Rounds of 22WMR

500 Rounds of 5.7 x 28

Speed Loaders

Handgun Magazines

Milwaukee M18 1/4″ impact driver

Milwaukee Hammer Drill

Snap-On 3/8 Flex Ratchet

Red/Black tool bag

Various other tools and sockets

The total loss value exceeded $3,700.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact Officer Tim Wymore at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.